Dear Editor:
I received an associate in arts degree from Colorado Mountain College. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity provided and quality of education made available by CMC.
I commuted to the Leadville campus, then later to Adams State University to earn my bachelor of science degree, as those classes were not offered in Salida.
After many years of winter travel for higher education, it excites me to know that if ballot initiative 5A passes, students from Salida will no longer have to commute long distances to further their education. I also believe that having CMC in Salida will bring much needed programming and cultural enrichment to our community.
In addition to being a former student at CMC, I am the parent of two young children. The challenge of saving for the high and ever-increasing cost of college is daunting. Knowing that a partnership with CMC will help to defray that cost is comforting. Given that my children are both younger than age 5, I consider that a longer-term issue.
In the shorter term, we face a more immediate concern as with all the growth we have experienced, our early childhood centers and child care facilities are feeling a great deal of pressure. My belief is that CMC can help us address this challenge by offering curriculum for early childhood educators and helping us create more child care options locally.
Please commit to helping current and future generations of Salidans by voting yes on 5A.
Avery Bechtel,
Salida