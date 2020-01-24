District R-32-J:
Reconsider use fees
At the Jan. 14 Salida school board meeting, community members concerned about recent changes in use fees at district facilities addressed officials.
Fees include a $105 maintenance fee per facility use. A $2 user fee per person per use is scheduled to be phased in over a three-year period.
District officials are looking to recover after-hours’ costs for facilities for cleaning, heat, electricity, restocking bathrooms and having a staff person present for the event.
The last point represents a change over previous policy in that school safety issues are different today than they were a few years ago.
Jennifer Visitacion, R-32-J board president, said today’s school safety climate necessitates that a district staff person be present while the building or facility is in use.
In expanding on user fees, Shiela Moore, district business manager, said tax dollars are maxed out on general operations. “We aren’t making more money to take care of facilities. We need to pass on the extra costs to users.”
On the issue’s other side, adding significantly higher user fees represents a change in traditional district policy.
Crystal Wold, representing youth football and basketball programs, said increasing use fees is leading to a decrease in participation in the two activities. “I would hate to see these programs go away,” she said.
Elsie Hopkins, representing adults who use district facilities, told board members that with fee hikes, many former volleyball and basketball team sponsors can no longer afford team sponsorships.
Scott McFarland noted neighboring communities who have lower or no fees for school building use.
Keri Godina, youth basketball coach, pointed to benefits of youth sports and asked how the district came up with its proposed fees.
Salida High School basketball player Myles Godina said if he did not have access to gyms as a youth growing up he would not be able to compete as he is at a high school level.
It’s a difficult issue and it’s understandable that district officials wish to recoup costs, considering taxpayers are paying for facilities and expenses.
But schools are part of the community, and community sports, whether for kids’ football and basketball or adults’ volleyball and basketball, are part of what make a collection of homes and businesses on a map a community.
While proposed fees are aimed at recovering costs, they likely will result in programs being killed. That should not happen. Officials should take a longer look at community use of district facilities and fees charged for that use.
Being a part of the community means supporting community programs, programs that are a part of a town’s fabric and quality of life.
Recognition thanks
A thank you to the American Legion Department of Colorado for the award presented over the past weekend to reporter Arlene Shovald and The Mail for the newspaper’s Veterans Day edition, “Salute to Our Heroes 2019.”
The Jefferson P. Luginbuel Award is given annually to a major market newspaper, a smaller paper and a television or radio station.
A letter announcing the award said, “Your news team and staff have always supported the veterans and veterans’ organizations in the Salida area. This award highlights the articles written by Arlene Shovald in support of veterans.”
The Mail’s veterans special edition features stories of local veterans and what they did as members of the armed forces. The edition also publishes photos of veterans, noting their branch of service.
— MJB