Dear Editor:
Lorene Farney missed the point of my letter to the editor. I didn’t suggest our council is without foibles, nor did I offer a heated list of complaints as Farney chose to do.
What I did ask is that The Mountain Mail please cover a wider range of the issues before council, including accomplishments, rather than highlight only those matters the writer has concerns about. And I would ask Ms. Farney to do the same.
I think we both would like to see a well-functioning local government. To me that includes looking at what’s going well and offering suggestions for what could improve.
It also includes seeing council members as our neighbors and fellow citizens trying to serve amid the slow slog of the political and governmental process.
When the writer is not impartial, or has never offered a critique of a previous council despite its issues, their credibility is lost. When the tone is angry, reader interest is lost.
Char Pasquale,
Salida