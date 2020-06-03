Dear Editor:
I ask your readers to support the efforts to create affordable housing in Salida, including the East Crestone street vacation to create a buildable lot.
As a result of home ownership through the Chaffee Housing Trust, I’ve been able to stay in my current job at the hospital. As a renter, it was getting too expensive for me to stay in Salida and I would have left town. Instead, I’m not stressed about getting kicked out of my place because they are going to sell it or raise the rent to where I can’t afford it.
My home is a lot nicer than rentals I’ve lived in. I’m getting to know my neighbors here, which didn’t happen in a rental. I’m developing community with other homeowners, I can garden here, and I have stability, socially and financially with fixed monthly housing payments that will not go up.
Employees who work here should be able to live here. It is good for businesses because workers stay longer. They do less commuting (less environment impact). Workers who live in the community spend most of their money in the community, contributing to the tax base, supporting local businesses. As a percentage of their income, they spend more than wealthy residents and visitors.
Moderate amounts of tax dollars should be spent on supporting workforce. Tax dollars are spent beautifying the city for tourists, on roads, schools and other essential things. Aren’t workers essential to our economy?
Please, let’s help out our local employees and our community; we’ll all be happier in the end.
Robert Weisbrod,
Salida