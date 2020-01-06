Dear Editor:
While his wife is wishing for “peace on the earth,” the man who sits in the White House is spinning from one destructive, self-serving blunder to another.
Already under impeachment for trying to badger a vulnerable ally into actions to undermine a competitor in the 2020 election, this man has now set off a firebomb in the Middle East with the assassination of an Iranian general.
Experts on U.S. security of all persuasions seem to agree that this act will have disastrous consequences in the region.
Iran will be forced to respond, and whatever it does will cause yet more chaos. More U.S. troops are already being dispatched to the Middle East; more death, more destruction are inevitable.
Not that the general was a particular asset to the human race, of course.
The thing is, Trump has given citizens of the world in general and the U.S. in particular no reason to trust either his word or his judgment.
It seems plausible to me, at least, that this drone strike was at least as much about changing the media/public opinion focus from his impeachment as it was anything else.
I have lived through the Korean War, the Cold War, the travesty that was Vietnam and Bush’s invasion of Iraq. I have never been so frightened for the future of our country and our democracy as I am now.
Please, Salidans, think. We have an opportunity for change in November. Will we take it?
Susie Shallers,
Salida