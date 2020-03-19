Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning. High around 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.