Dear Editor:
An open letter to the community:
Jamey King was an enthusiastic, strong, skilled and beautiful gift to any team he touched. He was lithe and strong. His skill and vigilance were stunning. Wherever there was a soccer ball, he was on it.
I coached youth soccer for many years. I coached his sister Sierra. His enthusiasm pulled his mother into the program as a coach. Jamey was dashing and magnetic. He elevated Salida Youth Soccer.
If his practice finished before ours, he would ask to join into practice with a younger team. He would teach a team skills by simply playing with them. He learned their names, taught them how to communicate and how to pass by passing a ball just where a receiver needed it to be. That would teach them reception and passing. He played with younger players, and his investment became one teachable moment after another.
Jamey improved nearly everything he touched. His legacy is teaching us to move gracefully as team players. He inspired coaches and teams. He is a reason that soccer is known as “The Beautiful Game.” He was the beautiful man.
Joe Tischer,
Salida