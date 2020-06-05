Mountain Mail at 140
One hundred forty years ago today, on June 5, 1880, this newspaper published its first issue.
There wasn’t a whole lot to Salida back then: a few buildings on a dusty street; a rickety bridge connecting the town to its lifeblood, the railroad.
But that did not deter M.R. Moore and Henry Olney. At the behest of Denver & Rio Grande officials, The Mountain Mail’s publishers had moved their press and equipment upriver a couple of miles from where they had first set up shop in Cleora.
Since the first newspapers were lifted off the press, over 140 years, The Mail has had numerous name changes, including competing companies that eventually became one, maybe a couple thousand employees, some 30-plus owners and published give or take about 14,000 editions from the late 19th to well into the 21st century.
The one common element over the years has been – and still is – the newspaper’s mission: to inform citizens of events and happenings taking place in their community, in the Upper Arkansas Valley and the region.
To celebrate this 140th, we were planning to host a Business After Hours and a community open house. Current circumstances nixed the ideas.
Along with an update by Arlene Shovald and Brian McCabe, in today’s paper we’re presenting The Mail’s history written by Ed Quillen, at the time managing editor, published in May 1980 in “100 Years in the Heart of the Rockies” recognizing the first 100 years of Salida and Poncha Springs.
We’re also including a handful of photos taken of carriers and staff through the years, to give current readers an idea of who was involved and how the paper was put together.
Through the years, the newspaper staff recorded on a day-to-day basis what today is the community’s history as it happened.
But even more important, The Salida Record and Salida Daily Mail and the newspaper’s other version along with today’s Mountain Mail published news of interest and importance to citizens.
In The Mail’s early years, the news covered – among other things – train schedules, shootings, lynchings and train wrecks.
Recent news focused on a missing woman and for the past three months the coronavirus, its impact and repercussions.
It is news of interest, news of importance to the community.
At the town’s founding, The Mail was the leading and most complete source of news, though gossip and rumors no doubt were competitors of sorts, just as today’s social media claim to present “news.”
The Mail remains the community’s most complete and accurate news source, a point of pride for a news crew and publishing team of some 30-plus staffers, from reporters and editors to sales reps, pressroom, administrators and carriers.
Through the years this newspaper has been blessed with a dedicated team intent on gathering the news and getting it out to readers.
Of course, it is The Mail’s customers, its readers and advertisers, whose continuing support makes this news enterprise possible.
Some say newspapers are dead, ghosts of a bygone era. We disagree. Call it fake news. The Mail continues, operating in difficult, challenging, unprecedented times.
We’re not alone here. Every other business in the valley – and in the world, for that matter – faces similar and yet issues unique to that industry. The novel coronavirus is one more crisis in a long series of crises Upper Arkansas Valley communities have faced and overcome over the years.
By working together, pulling together, we will weather this storm as well.
On behalf of the staff of The Mail, with crew members going back to June 1880, thank you for 140 years. It’s been an honor and privilege.
The Mountain Mail looks forward to serving you, serving the communities of Salida, Poncha Springs and the Upper Arkansas for decades to come.
— MJB