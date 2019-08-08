Dear Editor:
As the saying goes, “a fool and his money are soon parted.” That comes to mind when I see advertisements for various alternative medical treatments.
The Aug. 7 letter by Judith Hicks promotes alternative medicine. I consider her letter not only to be misinformed, but potentially dangerous.
Hicks writes: “Pharmaceutical companies have nearly unlimited influence over medical research, education and how doctors do their jobs.”
I was a medical scientist for 40 years. I worked at the National Institutes of Health and academia, including service as vice president for research at a major medical center, and never encountered a single instance where any pharmaceutical company controlled medical research.
Hicks writes: “Since most or all prescription drugs have negative side effects, usually outnumbering their benefits …”
For a prescription drug to be approved, it must undergo rigorous clinical trial testing. In clinical trials, every single adverse event must be reported, regardless of its relevance to the drug being tested.
In evaluating a clinical trial, one doesn’t merely count the number of adverse reactions. The standard applied is that the investigational drug must be safe and effective. That doesn’t mean that a drug must be perfectly safe in all circumstances, but benefits outweigh adverse reactions.
No efficacy or safety data are required for alternative medicines.
Hicks writes: “Acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine are ages-old healing methods.”
Unfortunately, there is scant credible evidence that Chinese medicines are effective. A cultural practice is deeply embedded in Chinese medicine in which it’s considered impolite to criticize established dogma. This contrasts to the freedom of expression that U.S. scientists enjoy, where scientists are free to criticize work of others.
Hicks writes: “Later, when a 1974 study at the Medical College of Virginia began showing cannabis cures cancer, the U.S. government immediately shut down the study ‘and any further research.’”
This is the point at which her letter transitions from nonsense to becoming potentially dangerous. If you have cancer, you should be treated by a cancer doctor. We have come a long way in developing treatments for cancer and there is a good chance you can be treated and survive cancer if treated by an oncologist. If you rely on alternative medicine, you will be more likely to die.
As to the government shutting down a study to prevent further research, now we’re in the wacky world of conspiracy theories. No, the government would not shut down a study that cures cancer. If a study actually cured cancer, the government would encourage further research to confirm the findings.
I follow a libertarian approach regarding cannabis and believe it should be legal for adults. Cannabis is very useful in treating cancer, but not because it’s curative. Cannabis is a highly effective anti-emetic that mitigates the nausea that often accompanies cancer chemotherapy.
Other than its anti-emetic properties, the utility of cannabis as a therapeutic agent remains to be established by rigorous medical research. Meanwhile, please follow your doctor’s advice, not those who promote quackery.
Frank Waxman,
Salida