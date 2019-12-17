Appointing liaison important CMC step
At their recent meeting Colorado Mountain College’s board of trustees discussed appointing a liaison from Salida and Poncha Springs.
The liaison would be in addition to newly elected trustee Bob Hartzell of Leadville, who represents Lake and Chaffee counties on the board.
While we trust that Mr. Hartzell will do a good job representing the Upper Arkansas Valley before the board, the Nov. 5 decision by Salida School District R-32-J voters to join the CMC district presents a number of additional challenges.
Among other things, CMC is in the process of securing a permanent facility in Salida, hiring an administrator as well as instructional staff in getting a program started in southern Chaffee County.
CMC trustees have not decided on a process for finding a liaison. However, the board can look for guidance at how vacancies on city or town councils or school boards are filled.
The process typically involves advertising the vacancy, asking those interested to submit a letter stating qualifications and interest, checking references, selecting then interviewing finalists and making a decision. The entire process should be open and transparent.
It has been nearly 40 years – since 1981 – that a new community has voted to join the CMC taxing district. This means there’s little if any relevant experience in bringing a new area into the college system, that is, hearing public comment, addressing needs and presenting opportunities and concerns to board members directly.
At the same time, by attending meetings, seeing how the college functions and becoming acquainted with officials, the person selected would be able to give the Salida-Poncha Springs community information about CMC and trustees’ considerations.
CMC trustees should proceed with the process of finding and selecting a person to serve as a liaison to the board. It’s an important step among a number of critical steps in setting up a college program to serve this community.
Expansion, upgrades
Ark-Valley Humane Society’s recent expansion and improvements mean better services and facilities for both animals and humans.
The expansion added 1,200 square feet of new space to the facility. But the society used some $475,000 in available revenues to make several facility enhancements along with constructing the new addition.
New space added includes a larger reception area and two meet-and-greet rooms for one-on-one time with animals and confidential conversations about adopting and surrendering animals.
Among a host of upgrades and newly added features is a new surgical suite so spay, neuter and dental procedures in many cases can be done on site instead of having to take animals to veterinary clinics elsewhere.
New feline facilities include a new adoption room with more windows, larger kennels, perching and shelving and an outdoor cattery.
Funds for the expansion and improvements came in part from sale of the Poncha Springs Sunshine Shelter and from contributions totaling $170,000 from individuals and businesses who received naming rights to facility rooms and service areas. Other funds came from contributors purchasing $250 bricks that will be placed in a memorial garden.
Congratulations to Humane Society staff and volunteers on the project and thanks to contributors who in large part made the improvements possible.
For more information about the Humane Society, about purchasing a brick or adopting a dog or cat, call 719-395-2736 or visit ark-valley.org.
— MJB