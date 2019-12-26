Dear Editor:
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center is a gem, which supports all groups of users, from the very young to the very old.
There is the swim team, lap swimmers, aqua bikes spin, cardio splash, volleyball, splash, weekend water workout, adult stroke clinic and open swim with diving board, slide and climbing wall.
The temperature of the lap pool averages 82-84 degrees, except for the few days leading up to and following a swim meet, when it is lowered to around 78 degrees.
We understand that the swim team went to the city council and requested that the lap pool be reduced to 78 degrees at all times to support their competitive sport. This temperature is too cold for most users and seems to impact lots of users for the needs of a few.
If you agree that the pool should not be lowered to 78 degrees, please sign the petition at the front desk and talk to your council member.
Let’s keep the “hot” in Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Ken and Ellen James,
Salida