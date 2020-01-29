Dear Editor:
“So scared of his tweets you’ll do anything Trump orders: blocking witnesses, stonewalling to keep Trump’s corruption secret, breaking your oath to follow the Constitution and the law, putting Trump over Colorado every time.” The ad concluded that Gardner was “weak” and “impotent.”
These quotes are from a television ad created by the Lincoln Project calling out Cory Gardner for his lack of principles in his abject and undeserved loyalty to a single man and not the Constitution of the United States.
The members of the advisory board to the Lincoln Project are former or “non-practicing” Republicans including Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Rick Wilson and Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway.
In addition, these gentlemen wrote in a recent New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatism and long-standing Republican principles and replaced it with Trumpism, an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.”
Conway also wrote in a tweet, “When he ran for the Senate six years ago, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) promised that ‘when my party is wrong, I’ll say it.’ Now @SenCoryGardner is so scared of @realDonaldTrump, he won’t even say it’s wrong for a president to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival.”
Even the GAO (Government Accountability Office) determined that what Trump did (violating the Impoundment Control Act of 1974) was illegal.
At the beginning of the impeachment trial where senators swore to be “impartial jurors,” Democrats submitted 11 amendments to the rules established by Mitch McConnell. The 11 amendments were to allow witness testimony, documents and additional facts to be introduced at trial.
Ten amendments were defeated by 53-47 and one by 52-48. Gardner voted with the majority 11 times.
What kind of trial doesn’t allow this information?
Republican senators are now a part of a kangaroo court, something you might find in Russia or some other authoritarian country where dictators determine who is tried, how they are tried, what witnesses will be heard, what evidence is presented. Threats are made and the outcome is predetermined.
And just in from Thursday night, a “confidant” of Trump reportedly said, “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.” We are very close to being one of those authoritarian countries.
So, here is your choice, Sen. Gardner. “Head on a pike” or “weak” and “impotent.” Seems like a lose-lose situation to me.
Call, email, write Gardner to let him know how he is letting Coloradans down. And most important, vote him out on Nov. 3.
Nelda Waxman,
Salida