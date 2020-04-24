Dear Editor:
For me, the quarantine is starting to feel like the movie “Groundhog Day.” Each day I wake up hoping things will be back to normal.
Improvement seems to be on the horizon. Infections appear to be leveling off locally. Here is some good news: 99.7 percent of Chaffee County residents do not have COVID-19. I know, not everyone has been tested and some people are asymptomatic, but still.
Glad to see the governor is starting to allow businesses back to work, although I’m not entirely comfortable with the governor deciding on who gets to go back to work. Every business is essential to the livelihood of the people who work there and those who own the business.
Each community is different, and each community should decide locally how to best approach the restart of the economy rather than a statewide mandate. Getting people back to work as soon as possible is vital to the health of our community.
The coronavirus may be around for awhile. Life is full of risks and looks like we have one more risk to deal with. Let’s pray for a quick return to normal, although I am starting to like the masks – you can make faces at people and they have no idea.
Mark DeHaven,
Salida