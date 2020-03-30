Dear Editor:
Will the huge skate park athletic facility which will impact the neighborhood make the people healthy and happy? What is happening with the funds for Centennial Park in Salida?
What would the actual cost of the athletic facility, skate park, be? Stated amount from Oct. 15 agenda item 6b was $720,000 to $1,000,000 for the total cost. A $25,000 contribution was provided from Friends of Salida Skateparks. There was a $16,000 payment to do the earthworks for the hockey area. What is the work plan and cost?
Another example of grants plus Salida funds, the multiple-purpose building had a $450,000 grant. On Nov. 5, the city council had an invoice of $890,000 for the total cost.
During the planning of the 2020 budget the splash pools were the top-rated accomplishment for 2020. It was also counted as the top project for Centennial Park during a public meeting. Why was it canceled? Were there outside bids allowed? Only local bids were allowed for the recycle center relocation.
With the new skate park expectations comes the memory of the recycle center with its impact to the neighborhood. Crabtree did more than one study and determined it was not suitable to the neighborhood and park environment. Will there be a limited impact and major impact statement submitted for consideration?
The huge athletic facilities encompass an area so large with buildings and parking that the park will disappear. When discussing open space, will there be any? Centennial Park has been the gateway to the U.S. 50 corridor. Has the U.S. 50 corridor upgrade setback been reviewed?
The comment in The Mountain Mail, page 14, March 20, by Mr. Post stated, “We are excited to continue to make our lives happier and healthier.” There will be disturbances from the lighted area and unsupervised area; competitive events which will occur will have an impact that is not suitable to the neighborhood.
Was Mr. Post required to do an impact statement? Already the fence of the Mount Shavano apartments has been broken. The easement between the ice hockey earth foundation and the fence was too narrow. Where was the city supervision?
Look/expenses/land to the school system to add skate park for a class with proper instructions. Other school systems have used this format.
Do not destroy the parks with so much concrete. Cutting the trees out is not the answer. Saguache is a tree city. Why do you think folks like to come to Salida? Leaving concrete cities was one of our reasons for coming to Salida.
Don’t let the Vandaveer property be just a development; make sure they put an athletic facility in the area as well as housing. City expenses would be reduced. Vendor, restrooms, lighting and multipurpose athletic programs can be added overtime.
Be informed and be part of the city of Salida.
Reference: themountainmail.com/free_content/article_349c2368-6aa7-11ea-bb51-efcd07b8d988.html and cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/10.15.2019-RM-Packet.pdf for Resolution 51 series 2019.
Susan Freeman,
Salida