Dear Editor:
Our county commissioners are being lobbied to consider reducing the number of members that sit on our Chaffee County Planning Commission. I believe this effort is self-serving and does not represent the opinions and will of the majority of our community.
Reducing the size of our Planning Commission is a huge step in the wrong direction, if you want to maintain equal and fair representation of our citizens. Our community is growing not shrinking, so a smaller board will absolutely result in a less balanced community representation.
Planning and zoning are the tip of the spear when it comes to the growth of Chaffee County. If there is ever a place where we need great diversity and opinions to represent our growing community, it is our Planning Commission. Chaffee County is growing extremely fast, and as a result we have a diverse population with varied interests. Basic democratic principles require a Planning Commission that represents our growing and mixed population.
In a time when the commissioners are working so hard to get community input with roundtables like Envision Chaffee and Together Chaffee, shrinking and narrowing the size of the board would appear to be the exact opposite of wanting balanced community input.
Like any of our community boards when it comes to meetings and work sessions, there is a degree of absenteeism. Having a larger board would help keep the much needed balance and diversity when life gets in the way and board members cannot be present.
So in keeping with the spirit of democracy and equal representation, it is imperative that the size of our Planning Commission remain at its current nine members and not be diminished in its size.
Please reach out to your county commissioners with your much valued opinions. Let the county commissioners know that you want the Planning Commission to remain at its current size.
You can write your commissioners at: (Greg Felt) gfelt@chaffeecounty.org, (Keith Baker) kbaker@chaffeecounty.org and (Rusty Granzella) rgranzella@chaffeecounty.org.
Don and Pam Dubin,
Salida