Breaking the chain
As a result of COVID-19, cancellations, suspensions and delays of events, and holding events closed for the most part to the public, literally exploded this week.
The NBA suspended games; the NCAA cancelled the March Madness basketball tourney; and Major League Baseball cancelled some three weeks of spring training games and delayed season openers for two weeks to mid April.
Colorado High School Activities Association basketball tourney finals will be played this weekend but with limited spectators allowed into arenas. CHASA also suspended all high school athletic events until April 6 when officials will review the situation and make decisions at that time.
Nationally, among other things, President Donald Trump shut down air travel coming into the U.S. from most European countries.
In Colorado Gov. Jared Polis urged those most at risk to limit travel, in particular to high country resorts and to not attend large gatherings.
In the county, numerous events have been cancelled, including the Run Through Time slated for this weekend in Salida.
All these actions have been taken in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China in late December.
Health officials say COVID-19 spreads through direct contact between individuals. It can also be spread through contact with surfaces contaminated by an infected person, including by infected individuals who show no symptoms.
To control the spread of infection requires breaking the chain of contact, which means limiting where possible human interactions. Officials say early detection of those infected, isolation and limiting travel and contact between individuals can curb the disease spread.
In China, severe steps including isolation and limits to travel, are being credited with slowing the virus’ spread. Whether the nation should have taken these actions earlier is another issue entirely.
The same can be said for actions taken by other countries and the U.S.
The unprecedented steps taken nationally this week are what it will take to break the chain.
Because it can take up to 14 days for an infected person to exhibit symptoms, the number of those infected is certain to increase from present levels.
Breaking the COVID-19 chain, breaking the links, requires the participation of literally all citizens. While some believe the virus hype is greatly overblown, at this point it’s better to take action now than to be sorry down the road, in the future.
— MJB
Answering the call
A livestock trailer carrying 330 sheep flipped on its side on U.S. 285 near the top of Poncha Pass last week. The result was minor injuries for the driver and 124 dead sheep.
The driver, Travis Dillon, of Torrington, Wyoming, had picked up the load of sheep in Brawley, California and was transporting them to Eaton.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Brandon Wilkins said local ranchers who heard about the wreck arrived at the scene with livestock trailers. They loaded the surviving sheep and took them down to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds where they could be picked up.
Later that afternoon the sheep had in fact been picked up and were gone from the fairgrounds.
It’s important to note that these ranchers answered the call and were not paid to pick up the surviving livestock cargo from that trailer.
The fairgrounds proved again to be an asset to the county. Not only is it a great gathering place for our agricultural community, a place for evacuees of wildfire or as a wildfire command center and a spot for large gatherings, in a pinch it’s a good spot to help someone in need.
– PJG