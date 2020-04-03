Dear Editor:
I just heard that Germany is now bringing coronavirus patients from France and Italy into their country for care. They have enough extra ICU beds to care for these people while still reserving some for their own citizens.
I was struck by the contrast with the United States. Our president, when faced with a cruise ship carrying many potentially coronavirus-infected passengers and staff, including American citizens, said that he wanted the ship to stay at sea. He didn’t want his numbers of infections to go up. He didn’t care about the illness, the suffering, the fears of those on board; he cared about the numbers. That’s incredibly heartless.
While Germany has the capacity to care for its own citizens and even accept patients from other countries, we can’t manage to provide masks, gowns, gloves, and sanitizers for our health care providers. In spite of hearing for weeks that there are tests for anyone who wants one, most communities are still unable to test adequately.
The government knew in January that a new respiratory virus had developed in China. Other than certain senators deciding to make personal financial decisions to benefit themselves based on that knowledge, nothing was done.
Although this president had been in office for three years, during which he could and should have been preparing for a pandemic (as was urged by the previous administration), he did nothing even as it became obvious that this dangerous virus was spreading outside of China.
There are many who believe that this isn’t the time for criticism or second guessing. Given that Trump continues to brag about what a good job he’s doing in spite of blatant errors and continues to fail to provide us with accurate information, I think criticism is totally warranted.
He has stated that he refuses to accept responsibility for the crisis we’re facing. While he’s certainly not responsible for the virus itself, he is definitely responsible for wasting precious time for an adequate response on a national level.
Mary Ann Davidson,
Salida