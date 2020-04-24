Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling overwhelmed by this apocalyptic pandemic.
I’ve experienced two other national disasters of equal magnitude – the JFK assassination and 9/11. Both events were a lot easier to cope with.
I was in high school for JFK, so the memory is clear. One minute, the country had a vibrant young president. The next minute, his brains were splattered over the backseat of the presidential limo on the streets of an American city.
9/11 was another existential moment on a national level. Another bolt from the blue – literally. An earthquake that shook the country to its foundations.
After both JFK and 9/11, everyone felt it: America was a different place afterward.
Following both disasters, America was in shock for days. Staggered and disoriented for weeks. Within a month, though, the country had righted the ship, found some solid ground and regained a sense of normal. A new normal, yes, but normal, nevertheless.
But with Pandemic, who knows what “normal” will look like?
Or when we get to “afterward.”
Our current national crisis isn’t one discrete event – a bullet in Dallas, an airliner hitting the World Trade Center. It’s a rolling disaster that will bloom like a poison flower in different parts of the country at different times over the coming months. It could even go away, then come back.
Also murky: the ultimate death toll. In the U.S., it’s already in the tens of thousands. It could be in the hundreds of thousands, according to a White House briefing of stunning candor they surely regret. That’s World War II-level mortality.
So Pandemic is clearly a public health crisis of the first order of magnitude … But wait, that’s not all!
Because Pandemic is also an economic crisis.
Widespread quarantines are crashing whole industries. Small business – the backbone of the U.S. economy – has been crippled. Tens of millions are suddenly unemployed or furloughed, causing major stress for people who live paycheck to paycheck. Which is half the country.
But wait, there’s more!
Unbelievably, Pandemic is ripping our social fabric to shreds, too.
Social distancing is necessary, but it hurts. Human beings are social animals. Suddenly, we can’t mingle at bars, restaurants, coffee shops, comedy clubs, music halls, movie theaters, malls, beaches, softball games, barbecues, church services or humanist potlucks.
We can’t visit old friends for dinner and dominoes. See loved ones who live out of town. Hug grandkids who live next door.
There’s a palpable sadness abroad in the land these days. It crosses all boundaries of race, religious belief, economic class and political affiliation. A universal sense of loss. A big piece of our common humanity has gone missing …
So to sum up Pandemic:
It’s a major national disaster characterized by mass emotional distress and social dislocation, an economic crisis produced by a public health emergency of uncertain intensity and duration.
In a presidential election year.
JFK and 9/11 are looking like warm-up acts …
Marty Rush,
Salida