There is a lot of talk in Washington, D.C., these days about the dismal state of the rural economy. Low commodity prices, extreme weather and uncertainty in key foreign markets continue to plague agricultural producers across the country, including producers here in Colorado.
Fortunately, Congress has the power to help. Ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would provide a much-needed boost to cattle producers and benefit our rural communities that depend on exports to Canada and Mexico for economic success.
The USMCA was signed in November, but all three countries must ratify the agreement in their legislative bodies before it can take effect. Lawmakers to our north and south have started to move in that direction.
Mexico passed a series of much-needed labor law reforms that were a condition of USMCA, and they have indicated their intent to ratify USMCA. Canada has also taken steps to introduce the USMCA in Parliament. Yet here at home, we are still waiting on Congress to signal that it is ready to take action.
For cattle and beef producers, the benefits of moving forward with the agreement are clear. USMCA maintains duty-free, unrestricted access to Canada and Mexico – worth nearly $2 billion in sales annually. But these top-line figures do not tell the whole story.
Trade with Canada and Mexico allows U.S. cattle and beef producers to maximize the value of each animal by selling specific products to the highest bidder. For example, Mexican consumers are willing to pay more for beef cuts that are less popular in the U.S. By exporting to Mexico, U.S. producers fetch a higher price for products like tripe, tongue and heart than they would get on the domestic market. No wonder we sold $240 million worth of these products to Mexico last year.
Open markets and science-based trade make all this possible. In fact, U.S. beef exports have flourished with zero tariff and non-tariff barriers on cattle and beef under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Exports to Canada have increased 106 percent, while exports to Mexico have increased 545 percent.
The USMCA keeps the highly successful framework for cattle and beef trade in place while rejecting failed trade policies, like mandatory country-of-origin labeling, that brought nothing but economic harm to U.S. cattlemen. That is why it is critical that Congress moves quickly to pass the agreement.
If the delays continue, the chance to pass the USMCA this year will be lost. The Canadian Parliament is set to adjourn by the end of the month, and a federal election is scheduled for the fall. In the U.S., the 2020 election season is already heating up – and will make major legislative action unlikely in the months ahead.
Without USMCA in place, cattlemen and other agricultural producers will continue to face massive uncertainty in two of our largest export markets. Producers in Colorado will feel the consequences.
Last year, our state directly exported more than $338 million worth of beef to Canada and Mexico. And that does not count all the economic gains cattle producers in Colorado receive by selling their animals to other cattle feeders and processors who sell across North American borders.
Cattlemen need the USMCA to be approved fast. President Trump has threatened to withdraw from NAFTA completely if USMCA does not move forward. The consequences of such a move would be severe. High tariffs and unscientific trade restrictions would return to North America, causing further damage to the rural economy for years to come.
This doomsday scenario can be avoided, but only if Colorado’s elected officials stand up for the USMCA. Our U.S. representatives and senators should be doing everything they can to get the USMCA across the finish line.
Bill Hammerich is CEO of the Colorado Livestock Association.