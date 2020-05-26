Dear Editor:
As veterans start gearing up for Memorial Day I have been thinking about my military career. The people I’ve met there and since, needless to say, all of the veterans I have been affiliated with my service and thereafter.
In my service days there were some greatly decorated Marines, some went as far back as World War II, like Gunny Robinson, an American Native honored by the queen of Holland. Most of the officers and enlisted were really great people.
Since then I got involved with veteran organizations, about 20 years after my military discharge from the service. I have met so many great people, they are all there for the camaraderie and to help their community.
Some of the veteran organizations I am aware of are the Marine Corps League, Military Order of Devil Dogs, American Legion and 40/8, VFW and the Alaska Native Veterans Association. I have met hundreds of Marines, a dozen or so Navajo Code Talkers, one Mohawk Code Talker, two Medal of Honor recipients and lots of former military veterans from all branches who are here to serve you just as they did during their tour of duty.
All in all, it’s been an awesome adventure, whereas the Marine Corps League Devil Dogs donate large amounts of money to children’s hospitals, Alaska Native Veterans sought a grant for eight statues to honor the Alaska Territorial Guard, who watched our northern shores during WWII and were never paid.
Local members of veteran organizations here in Chaffee County have been a great bunch of personalities to work with. The scholarship applications and kids who are awarded them, the community contributions made to the Chaffee County Veterans Park in Poncha Springs, making it what it is today.
The number of people who have told me they are really impressed when they see all the flags. So, for me it has been a great honor to have been only a very small part of the big machine that has given us the most admired country on the planet.
Wishing you all well and happy Memorial Day.
It’s been an honor.
Dana Nachtrieb,
Poncha Springs