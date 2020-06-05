Dear Editor:
There is a national trauma surfacing to the consciousness of white America. BIPOC (black, indigenous, people of color) are angry, with cause, at nearly 500 years of systemic racism and the daily pain inflicted in physical and emotional injustices.
Where is The Mountain Mail’s coverage? As a white person living in a white town, I am ashamed our local media has chosen silence. What you are seeing across this country is collective grieving. Please use your platform to validate the grief of this nation and this community.
Please report on the Qualified Immunity Bill. Report on protests happening locally and within Colorado’s larger populations. Please report on the historical legacy of racism in our community. Please report on contact information and resources for mental health care and education.
Please report on what our local law enforcement agencies are doing. Please report on our local government’s response. Please report on the bricks being left by police ahead of protests. Please report on the National Guard shooting protesters. Please report on law enforcement arresting and physically violating journalists at protest front lines.
I clearly remember a front-page article lauding the efforts of our sheriff and a local teen who had engaged in physical violence in support of the president. Why are you choosing silence?
The president threatened military action on the citizenry of this nation in an assault on constitutional rights to protest last night and there is not one word reflected in today’s paper. Your editorial response to protests read, “In many cases, protests turned violent as rioters torched buildings, looted stores, damaged businesses and confronted and challenged law enforcement.”
Please revise your statement to say, “When challenged to uphold the laws of our nation, law enforcement and the president of the United States brought violence to protesters, journalists and civilians.” Revise it and publish it.
And continue to publish stories from all sides and all perspectives, so we can all remember that the long arm of the military industrial complex leaves no one behind. Even small, white newspapers and small white towns.
Leah Underwood,
Salida