Dear Editor:
Two weeks ago, I was asked to write to the county commissioners regarding the threat posed to trees growing on land owned by the county. I immediately responded as I lent my voice and spoke for the trees.
Then a week later I was asked to sign the “We Value Green, A Declaration” that was printed in The Mountain Mail in which more than 200 signatures were collected, and I was happy to sign.
When I moved to town almost two years ago, one of the first observations I had was how many fruit trees were growing. It was about to be a great year for apples. I thought, what would become of all that fruit – would homeowners gather it all? What about trees that didn’t appear to be on private property – would that fruit just become food for deer? What would become of the abundance?
Being new in town, I wasn’t sure if there was already an effort to “do” anything about what I saw was going to waste, where there was abundance. So, I took to Facebook and floated an idea to see if people would be interested in mapping the trees to share their fruits. To my surprise, I got a lot of positive responses.
It was my intention to map where trees stood, offer to help homeowners collect the bounty, make available workshops in pruning and grafting and to spread the abundance to the needy.
This is how the idea of the Ark Valley Fruit Tree Network came into being. A few friends and I have been brainstorming how to make this blossom into something our town could get behind, and now we see our community raising their voices to save our heritage trees which are threatened. Perhaps the time has arrived.
Wanting to grow more fruit trees on my property, I went to Cortez to purchase some heritage apple trees from the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project (MORP). The couple who started this orchard have been collecting old species of apples and with help of genetic testing have been able to identify many varieties which were part of the rich orchard history of southern and central Colorado. In addition to the ones I brought back for myself and my friends, we were “gifted” 20 heritage trees to be planted in Salida. A gift to our community.
Now I want to ask this of my community: Where can we plant these heritage apples so they can be nurtured and their fruits shared? Our idea is to plant a food forest. A food forest is a deliberately planted arrangement of mostly edible trees and plants, mimicking the layers and interactions of a natural forest but designed to feed people. We will need water and fencing and an area that is visible to the community.
With this gift we’ve been given an opportunity to showcase what trees can do for a community.
We can be reached on Facebook at Ark Valley Fruit Tree Network.
Wendy Weiner,
Salida