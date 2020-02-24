Dear Editor:
As an independent voter, I have been watching the Democratic debates. I find it amazing that a bunch of millionaires are chastising billionaires.
Are they jealous? Do they want us to believe they keep their money in their mattresses? Billionaires are no different than millionaires except they have made more money. How? The same way, through investing, which in turn creates jobs for the rest of us. That is capitalism.
Bernie Sanders is a millionaire through capitalism yet thinks we should become socialist. So capitalism is good for him, but not us. He wants the Democratic vote, but refuses to join their party.
So what message do they have for us? Increase taxes, punish success, shut down industries, increase unemployment, take away your health insurance and make America a socialist country, where they have the power and they become the billionaires.
I find it hard to believe that even the average Democrat sees that as a viable strategy to vote for.
Glenn Dotter,
Cotopaxi