Good intentions but a not-so-good idea
“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
The old proverb is about the best way to summarize Salida City Council’s unanimous approval on first reading this week to allow open alcohol containers in two city parks.
City officials apparently are thinking that allowing open alcohol consumption at Riverside and Centennial parks would provide a much needed boost for restaurants and bars, a hard-hit segment of state and local economies due to the coronavirus.
Good intentions, certainly, but poorly thought out with a slew of unintended consequences and questions.
For starters, at Thursday’s Salida Business Alliance meeting, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said there would be no way to regulate whether the liquor came from home, a restaurant or bar.
Are council members thinking that individuals and groups would only be going to bars and eateries, then taking their purchases to a park for consumption?
What’s to prevent a group from gathering in one of the parks for a boisterous drinking party? Is the council going to limit size of groups (which amounts to a possible First Amendment violation)?
City parks traditionally have been closed to alcohol use, with the exception special events such as Rotary’s Bluegrass Festival, FIBArk, Fourth of July and Brewers Rendezvous.
Some local residents object to the alcohol sales and make it a point to avoid the events. Opening up the two parks to daily alcohol use means members of this group and their families would not be comfortable and would avoid going to the parks.
Council members need to keep in mind that city parks are for all residents to enjoy.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Bella Kintgen said, “Many teenagers including myself would be uncomfortable if there are people drinking or could be drunk at the park.”
She added that not everyone would be conscientious to pick up their beer bottles, diminishing the quality of the city’s beautiful parks.
City parks have been a place for families with younger kids to go, to play at playgrounds or perhaps for a picnic or just to lounge in the grass.
Does the city want to mix families and kids with those consuming alcohol?
The council should pursue other options, including one suggested at the SBA meeting, that is, to consider allowing restaurants to set up seating on sidewalks in front of establishments.
We understand the intent of the council, to help local businesses, but opening parks to alcohol consumption is not a good idea and should be ditched.
Have an opinion on the matter? Call city council members. Or send The Mail a letter at P.O. Box 189, drop it off at 125 E. Second St. or email staff@themountainmail.com. The community would be most interested in your thoughts.
Precip at 28 percent
All but forgotten in the coronavirus pandemic is the valley weather. In sum, it’s dry.
For the first four months of the year, Salida and the southern end of the county have received just 0.77 inch of precipitation, compared to an average of 2.77 inches. That’s just 28 percent of the annual average.
April, one of the area’s wettest months, saw just 0.2 inch compared to an average of 1.58 inches.
The first week of May has seen mild, breezy days with temperatures about average or just above. But the wind has dried out already dry vegetation, and the current conditions have prompted an early season fire ban across the county.
Look for warm, sunny and breezy weather this weekend with rain – finally – in the forecast for Monday. The moisture would be most welcome!
— MJB