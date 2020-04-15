April 13-18 is the Week of the Young Child, sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
Let’s take this opportunity to thank all those working with young children and their families, especially as we go through these challenging times: the child care homes that are serving the children of essential workers, the centers who are continuing to engage families in phone calls and through Zoom and video, mental health providers and medical practices caring for our community and the many agencies that are providing much needed supplies and supports to families.
If you are an essential worker in need of child care, the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council website, ccecc.org, has a link to the state’s registration process for accessing free care. If you are a parent seeking strategies to manage having your children at home with such limited access to family and friends, the website has supports for that too.
Many of you know there is a significant shortage of child care in Chaffee County. The Chaffee County Early Childhood Council is reaching out to current providers to understand their needs and to access the support needed to ensure they weather this storm.
We appreciate collaboration with the Small Business Development Center, the Chaffee Economic Development Corp., Chaffee County Community Foundation and the many other agencies who are offering support. Your help is needed too.
Our website, ccecc.org, has the contact information for all licensed child care providers in our area. Many have their own websites. Please consider supporting them directly with financial donations or supplies.
To address the child care shortage, our council also recruits and supports potential new homes and centers through the licensing process. We work with them to access startup costs as well. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a licensed child care home or center or supporting this effort should contact jpryor@ccecc.org .
We are fortunate to live in such a strong and united community where so many are reaching out to support each other. I firmly believe we will come through this difficult time even stronger.
Chaffee County Early
Childhood Council