Dear Editor:
“All Lives Matter” is a hypocritical slogan adopted by white Americans who are jealous of all the attention black people are getting, despite decades of oppression, injustice and police brutality.
The victimhood and self-righteous indignation displayed by these white people serve as a distraction and actually belie any attempt on their part to empathize with the Black Lives Matter movement.
I don’t believe that any Caucasian, including myself, will ever understand what it is like to live as a second-class citizen of color where each day presents a threat to one’s existence. But, I would like to think it is possible to honor black people by supporting them in their long-overdue movement without degrading it by stealing the slogan that belongs to them.
When we live in a society, we make agreements about how we want that society to work. There are rules that guide us and everyone is expected to follow them. But when majority groups refuse to abide by their own laws, while simultaneously expecting minority groups to abide by them, they encourage mistrust and fear.
When minority groups reach their breaking point and make demands for equality, justice and freedom, those same privileged white people who refuse to honor the contract they have with their society blame them, disapprove of their protests, attack them and wantonly kill them.
As for the hypocrisy of “All Lives Matter”: Mother Earth is teeming with life – human, animal, plant. The earth itself is a living entity. I revise the adage “Never say never” to “Never say all.” All is inclusive, no exceptions. Are the “All Lives Matter” proponents prepared to embrace and protect all lives, not just a select few?
This would include people of color, religious minorities, LGBTQ, children dying in cages at the border, dreamers, prisoners on death row, undocumented immigrants, victims of domestic abuse, the poor, the hungry and the homeless.
What about the county courthouse elm trees, the Brazilian rainforests, the dying coral reefs, the endangered black rhino and blue whale? Are you ready to save the planet from global warming?
If all lives matter, how do you feel about despotic rulers like Idi Amin, Pol Pot, Sadam Hussein, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, all of whom have slaughtered or continue to slaughter thousands of their own people? How do you feel about No. 45, who admires and emulates these dictators?
Introduce me to one person who truly believes that all lives matter. Did you crush a red ant today because he gave you a big welt on your ankle? Are you killing all those moths in your house this spring or releasing them? Did you beat your horse, your dog or your wife today? Do you respect and honor your own life? Do you love your neighbor as yourself? Don’t lecture me about “All Lives Matter” until you can put your money where your mouth is and walk the talk.
Linda Taylor,
Salida