Dear Editor:
A letter to the editor by Harry Sorensen, “Masks, health and civil rights,” rambled on about various things, but presented some totally inaccurate information concerning the efficiency of masks used to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
First, he stated that “the N95 mask filters particles down to 0.3 microns, which is 300 nanometers (nm).” However, by National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health standards, “N95 filters have a collection efficiency of at least 95 percent when tested against non-oil particles (e.g., NaCl) having a count median diameter (CMD) of 75±20 nm with a geometric standard deviation (GSD) of
He claims that the holes in the N95 mask are approximately three times larger than the 125 nm estimate for the virus. He evidently does not understand the electrostatic trapping of particles in masks that is used for nanometer sizes, and the fact that the N95 masks have to be efficient down to 75±20 nm (measured to be 85 percent ± 15 percent efficient at less than 300 nm in ACS article cited below).
Second, the virus particles do not float around as dry particles as implied by Mr. Sorensen but rather are contained in aerosols when exhaled from humans. As stated in ACS Nano 2020, 14, 5, 6339–6347 April 24, 2020, concerning the transport of COVID-19, “importantly, there is a need to evaluate filtration efficiencies as a function of aerosol particulate sizes in the 10 nm to 10 micron range, which is particularly relevant for respiratory virus transmission.”
Third, although N95 masks would filter these aerosol particles well, they are typically reserved for medical personnel, and the real question is “would cloth masks available to the public be effective in filtering COVID-19-containing aerosols?”
The above referenced American Chemical Society (ACS) article addresses this for various fabrics and numbers of layers used in cloth masks. My partner has sewn more than 60 masks for relatives and friends, the majority being two-layer cotton-flannel masks. The ACS article measured the filter efficiency for this type of mask to be 95 percent ± 2 percent at less than 300 nm drop sizes (even better than N95 masks), and 96 percent ± 1 percent efficient for the greater than 300 nm drop sizes.
In conclusion, wearing a two-layer cloth mask that fits well will very likely reduce your inhalation of aerosols containing COVID-19, but it certainly will reduce your exhaling of those particles to protect others.
Lee Dodge,
Salida