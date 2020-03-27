Dear Editor:
Telling the truth, the whole truth, not just the self-serving bits, is a good policy for a leader at any time. It is vital for a nation’s leader in this time of danger, fear and uncertainty.
The idea that anti-malaria drugs would work against COVID-19 has been circulating for weeks. The truth is that despite some anecdotal evidence that the drugs might be helpful, they can have lethal side effects and are unproven against COVID-19.
On Friday during a press conference, Trump, who rarely if ever demonstrates any talent for telling the truth, promoted the drugs as treatments for COVID-19. When Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (the nation’s leading infectious disease expert), pushed back against Trump’s claims about the drugs, Trump countered: “I’m a smart guy,” “I feel good about it,” and “We’re going to see. You’re going to see soon enough.”
The buzz about the malarial drugs had already caused shortages for people who actually need them for conditions such as lupus. Trump’s remarks added to the hype and made the run on the drugs worse.
Over the weekend, Nigeria announced two cases of chloroquine poisoning. Then on Monday came the report from a Banner Health hospital that treated a couple who self-medicated with one of the malarial drugs touted by Trump. The man died and his wife is under critical care.
What the country needs right now is a leader we can trust – not the current occupant of the White House.
Susie Shallers,
Salida