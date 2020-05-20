Dear Editor:
I write to question the wisdom of the city council’s and Planning Department’s consideration of giving away land in the 700 block of West Third Street to the Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT).
If that happens, not only would the city of Salida accrue a large financial obligation by having to alter land, close a street and relocate utilities, but it would allow CHT to construct housing units that would exacerbate the already dangerous traffic flow along West Third Street, East Crestone and M streets.
Should the city council and Planning Department continue to pursue giving away the land in question to CHT, I ask that they publicly list in detail the city’s financial obligations to do so and their traffic study report.
Jane Ewing,
Salida