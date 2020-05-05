Dear Editor:
I take issue with Marshall Nichols’ letter of April 30.
Talk about looking a gift horse in the mouth. Derald Brady of Brady’s West Garden & Floral so generously donated a week of profits to the Presbyterian Church food bank, and Mr. Nichols, instead of thanking Mr. Brady for his generous donation, starts counting Mr. Brady’s money.
Mr. Nichols, there are lots of sayings about counting other people’s money; none of them are flattering. I have no financial interest or relationship with Brady’s West or Mr. Brady, other than being a very satisfied customer for many years.
I do know that Brady’s is one of the finest, most fair businesses in the county. Brady’s is one of those businesses like our local hardware that when you arrive, the owner is there working hard, with a smile on his face, and asks how he can help.
The most important and obvious observation that Mr. Nichols seems to not realize is that the nursery business is extremely seasonal, especially in the Rocky Mountains. Springtime is when everyone starts their summer landscape projects and heads over to Brady’s. Even more so in quarantine times, I would imagine.
So, multiplying one month times 12 to arrive at yearly profits I am sure does not represent anything close to annual profits. So, I for one am glad that Mr. Brady donated from April profits and not January profits.
I personally want to thank Derald Brady and Brady’s West for their generous donation to our county in this time of need and wish Brady’s West all the financial success in the world.
Don Dubin,
Salida
Editor’s note: Brady’s donated 10 percent of a week’s sales to the pantry to provide assistance to the community in a time of heightened need. Incorrect information was given to The Mountain Mail