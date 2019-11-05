Dear Editor:
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena …” – Theodore Roosevelt.
Both in the media, on social media and in this column, outrage is often offered as reason and emotion as wisdom.
Previously I had written that it is incumbent on all that doing your own research is essential. Many people champion allyship as an effective way to take that stand. Allies are now beefing with other allies. Being an ally is a conveniently part-time, temporary action rather than a lifelong mission requiring dedication to formal education and study.
Many have thrust 16-year-old Greta Thunberg onto the public stage to support dealing with climate change. I submit that it is a glittering jewel of idiocy to advance a 16-year-old to “expert” status on climate change.
Watching Greta speak reveals that she is living with the abject fear she will not live an average lifespan. She has been robbed of hope and optimism for a happy life by being used and abused by adults who find it inconvenient to speak for themselves. Were she not afflicted with significant problems, her plight would still be tragic.
“I was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder and selective mutism” – Greta Thunberg in her TEDx Talk, Stockholm, November 2018
Greta deserves our understanding and those who deserve condemnation are those using this young lady in place of their abdication from responsibilities.
I submit that thinking adults should help, not just “care.” Rather than criticize it is more effective to teach. Recall that your most fondly remembered teachers are those who encouraged you, not those who criticized you.
A quick test for evaluating letters and columns. Note if what you read advocates possible purposeful action instead of merely carping and scolding.
“The wise speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something” – Plato.
J. Curtis Kovacs,
Sun City, Arizona