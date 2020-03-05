Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m hooked on this reality TV show, “American Strongman.” It just started its fourth season, and it’s a huge hit.
“American Strongman” has a killer premise: A celebrity with no political experience becomes president of the United States, then tries to become the first dictator in American history.
The contestant, Donald Trump, is arguably the most flamboyant personality ever to star in a reality show. Or as president of the United States.
A Manhattan real estate tycoon, Donald is a larger-than-life character. His lifestyle has been a tabloid spectacle for decades. It’s the reason he was cast to star in the show.
The first three seasons of “American Strongman” were turbulent, as Donald and the country adjusted to each other.
His norm-breaking and impulsive decision-making was jarring, even to supporters. Crisis followed crisis – staff chaos, trade wars, special prosecutors, jailed associates. A midterm election defeat. Impeachment. Donald always seemed on the brink of destruction.
But, as astute fans of the show realized, Donald was operating within the chaos all along. Transforming himself into a stronger contestant.
Over three seasons, Donald has become undisputed master of the Republican Party. He’s neutered Congress, while packing the federal judiciary. And he’s gained control of the White House apparatus, becoming (in effect) his own communications director, press secretary, chief-of-staff, legal counsel and NSC director.
Mainly, Donald has found loyal lieutenants – his creatures – to run the critical cabinet departments he needs to win the game.
At Defense, Donald’s creature lets him grab billions from the military budget for the Wall. Donald’s Secretary of State purges career diplomats and lets Rudy run a shadow foreign policy. At Justice, Donald’s Attorney General protects the ruler and his cronies, while targeting the ruler’s enemies. (Using domestic law enforcement as a personal political weapon is the very essence of strongmanhood.)
So, in reality, our “American Strongman” contestant has spent three years getting his footing and his key people in place. Donald finally has his arms around the U.S. government, groping it like a dozing lady in first-class …
Just in time for Season 4.
It opened in January with Donald quickly resolving the impeachment cliff-hanger that ended Season 3. Which allowed him to pivot and focus on this season’s vital challenge: The 2020 presidential election.
It’s high-stakes drama.
Will Donald win reelection and keep “American Strongman” going? Many fans think he’ll need a full second term to win the contest. Dismantling two centuries of a constitutional republic takes time.
Or will Donald lose the election? Could Season 4 end with the show being cancelled by popular demand?
But how would Donald react to losing? Would he accept defeat gracefully and leave the show without making a scene?
Or would Donald dispute the election and dare anyone to evict him from the Oval Office? Roll the dice. Make an all-or-nothing bet to win “American Strongman” outright, this year. In Season 4.
Stay tuned …
Marty Rush,
Salida