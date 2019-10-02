Dear Editor:
In the Sept. 25 paper, your guest editorial writer compared Felicity Huffman’s two-week sentence for having someone cheat on her daughter’s SAT exam to the five-year sentence given to Tanya McDowell, a homeless woman in Connecticut who enrolled her son in a better school in a neighboring district.
Before your readers turn in their “Free Felicity Now!” T-shirts and don “Justice for Tanya” apparel, they should know that the latter’s sentence was also for selling marijuana and crack cocaine outside an elementary school.
To this day, I remain thankful to have attended Salida public schools.
Greg Mehos,
Westford, Massachusetts