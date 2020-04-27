Dear Editor:
COVID-19 has imposed unwanted realities and unpleasant change. “Normal” life is perhaps forever altered.
Vast numbers feel anxiety that they and/or their businesses will be economically ruined. Despair and heartache haunt us, knowing a friend, neighbor or family member has died from this pernicious virus. Our sadness deepens when we are unable to be with the dying in their last moments.
Rather than face-to-face communication, we are forced to communicate via technological methods as we “social distance.” Activities such as classroom education and religious services, now conducted “virtually” or other safe-distance methods, are without interpersonal rapport we desperately need, especially as we are more isolated.
“Frontline” health care workers, government officials, transportation workers, store clerks and others unselfishly risk their lives doing work to make society still function. As the coronavirus spreads, human hunger, misery and suffering also spread. This is an extremely difficult time.
Yet, difficult times can be also opportune for us to learn. COVID-19 can inadvertently teach us invaluable lessons. Though mindless, the virus has as if inherent biological “intelligence.” With stubborn persistence to survive and perpetuate, it possesses capability to mutate or adapt.
Paradoxically, to survive, or realistically to resolve daunting medical, emotional, economic challenges this pandemic imposes, humans must rely also on adaptability, tenacity, persistence. And, we must rely on valid medical, scientific information (and what scientists are learning about and from the virus), which hopefully guides leaders in policies directing the general populace collectively, unselfishly, responsibly to social distance, limit shopping times, avoid hoarding, regularly exercise, carefully assist the needy, wear protective masks, cough into our arms and frequently, thoroughly wash our hands.
(These measures are proven to be effective, but it is as if the virus has somehow insidiously persuaded many understandably impatient, economically desperate individuals and even some politically motivated leaders who should know better that we must quickly resume our normal lives and economies. However, without adequate safe testing, tracking measures in place, that “return” will surely “cost” more human lives, more financial devastation and the virus will again proliferate.)
This pandemic also teaches how crucial is disaster preparedness. We therefore must continue U.S. support of the World Health Organization’s global efforts and invest monies into building domestic reserves of personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital facilities. We also must encourage more individuals to enter medical, scientific fields of work.
This microscopic pathogen coronavirus distracted me. Then ironically “germinated” for me salient realizations I had overlooked.
April 22 was Earth Day, a good time to remember and treasure our unique lovely “home” planet Earth where life is indeed prolific, precarious, precious. Our collective adaptability, persistence, resolve, reliance on learning and science in response to this crisis must also be what we use in combatting the existential crisis, climate change.
I express here my humble ideas, which I hope are helpful (but, of course, can also easily be overlooked) and more importantly express my sincere concern and regard for the well-being of all during such difficult times.
Edward E. Lambert,
Salida