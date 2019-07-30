Dear Editor:
Removing the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Washington, D.C., (see The Mountain Mail, July 22) is a Trump administration effort to reduce the ability of the agency to manage the public lands.
Sadly, Sen. Cory Gardner has been a vocal proponent of this effort and is a primary driver of the move. The premise of the move (moving the agency closer to the people it serves and the public lands it manages), is faulty at best. Fully 93 percent of BLM employees already are in the West, in towns and cities close to the public lands. The remaining 7 percent of employees in the East includes employees not in the headquarters, but in the Eastern States Office, field offices and other offices.
This move purposely reduces the effectiveness of the BLM by moving top leadership away from Washington, D.C., and scattering senior technical staff in cities throughout the West. (Many of the senior technical staff come from the field and eventually return to the field as managers.)
The effect of this move will result in a weak and ineffective management structure, the loss of national coordination and oversight capability, the loss of consistent agency policy development and implementation and the subrogation of national interests to powerful local interests.
The move opens public land management to increased meddling and influence of political appointees in the Department of the Interior, which will increase the influence of the oil and gas industry and others and reduce the ability of local BLM employees to manage the resources of the public lands.
The costs of a physical relocation, the human costs of forcing employees to relocate or find other jobs, the loss of “corporate history” through retirements or resignations, the cost of training new hires and the loss of close relationships with Congress and agencies in the D.C. area all seem to have been ignored when promoting this relocation.
The BLM’s state directors, district managers and field managers have sufficient authority to deal with local issues, if politics and outside influences do not hinder their efforts. If there really is a problem with top-level management and the function of the BLM, the administration should support the confirmation of a director (a real land management professional, not a political appointee with no public land management experience) and work to reduce the effect of politics and outside influence, instead of claiming that moving the BLM’s headquarters will improve management.
Finally, those who use the public lands and those with an affinity for the many uses and values of the public lands should be very concerned about the direction of public land management resulting from this move.
And, because of Sen. Gardner’s overt support of this unnecessary, disruptive and costly move, his tenure as a senator should cease at the end of his current term.
David Stout,
Salida