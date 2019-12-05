Dear Editor:
The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Central Colorado Conservancy thank the Salida community for three nights of Mountainfilm on Tour success, with sold-out or near sold-out shows in Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville.
Everyone who made this year’s festival possible and the sponsors who helped make the event special are greatly appreciated.
Thank you to BV Storage Units, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Salida Mountain Sports, CKS Main Street, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Soulcraft Brewing, Oveja Negra, A Church, The Surf Hotel, FREIGHT, Colorado Central Magazine and Lisa Deyoung Graphic Design.
We are grateful to Ben Knight for his fantastic film, “The Life of Pie,” and for his presence at the Buena Vista showing.
Thank you also to those businesses who generously provided drawing prizes: Oveja Negra, Soulcraft Brewing, Melanzana, Yoga Olas, Riverboat Works, Monarch Mountain, SubCulture Cyclery, Mountain Standard, The Trailhead, Vino Salida, Café Dawn, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop, The Book Haven, Elevation Beer Co., Gathering Grounds, Amicas, Absolute Bikes, B&B Shipping & More, Salida SteamPlant Event Center, Periodic Brewing, and Eddyline Brewery.
A special thanks to the volunteers, whose dedication helps bring these films to Chaffee and Lake counties, including Terry Porter, Lisa Martin, Monica Gabriel, Celia Adamec, Kelsey Pazera, Marsha Brown and Michael Fisher.
Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who attended the festival and helped make the event such a success. We hope you enjoyed the films and found inspiration in them to get out there, enjoy and take care of this beautiful world. Keep an eye out for Mountainfilm 2020.
Hillary Fuller,
community outreach associate,
Greater Arkansas River
Nature Association