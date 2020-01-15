Dear Editor:
Each January, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center presents a gift basket to the family of the first baby born at the hospital in the new year.
Killian Geraghty and Austin Clarkson, along with big sister Amelia, welcomed Waylon Robert Clarkson, the first baby of 2020, on Jan. 4 at 6:47 a.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces.
To celebrate Waylon’s arrival, the family was given a lovely gift basket filled with gift cards and goodies donated by local businesses.
The gift basket would not have been possible without the generous donations from the following local businesses: H. Mark Weidman Photography, Kaleidoscope Toys, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Café Dawn, The Mixing Bowl, HRRMC Auxiliary Gift Shop, Little Red Tricycle, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop, CJ & Company Salon and Bodyworks, The Maverick Potter and The Hodgepodge.
Thank you all for your valuable contributions to the tradition of a warm welcome for HRRMC’s New Year’s baby.
Tracey Hill, RN,
on behalf of all the nurses at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Family Birthing Center,
Salida