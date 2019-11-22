Dear Editor:
On behalf of Chipeta Mountain Project, we want to thank the community for its generosity during our recent Mountain Heritage Park fundraising event at Soulcraft Brewing.
With the help of our nonprofit partner, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, we raised close to $1,000 at the October Craft for a Cause event and had a chance to share our Mountain Heritage Park initiative with community members.
Mountain Heritage Park is truly a community effort, and we couldn’t do it without the support of this amazing town and our development partner city of Salida.
In addition to the individual donors at the event, we want to extend our appreciation to High County Bank, which matched all donations raised at the event.
And a big shout-out to Soulcraft Brewing for hosting the event and for their ongoing efforts to support community groups. Eric Ramsey at Soulcraft was great to work with and made the event very easy to pull off.
We also want to thank the board members at Monarch Community Outreach for their recent grant of $1,000 that will go toward the park development.
In October, we submitted a Great Outdoors Colorado grant request, which, if awarded, will allow us to move forward with Phase I development of the park this coming building season. Phase I will include site excavation and the construction of the Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant pathway and the Ute Peak View Pavilion, as well as infrastructure for Phase II improvements.
After two years of hard work, we are excited to see this park starting to come to fruition, and we couldn’t do it without our supporters and volunteers.
During our fundraising efforts, we received 14 letters of community support for the project, each talking about how the project will enhance the cultural, historical and educational connections central to our mission.
Mountain Heritage Park will educate and inform visitors about the rich mountain heritage of the Salida area. The park’s location on Tenderfoot Mountain will link the existing trail network with an interpretive hub, where visitors can learn about our unique relationship with the surrounding mountains we all love and play in.
For more information about this exciting project, please visit chipetamountain.com.
Craig Nielson,
Chipeta Mountain Project guide