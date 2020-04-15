Dear Editor:
Last Saturday, checking in on Kleo, my husband, I found him pasty white and in pain. I knew we were in trouble. We had to take him to the hospital.
When we arrived in Salida, they only took Kleo, and a two-hour wait became a spiraling nightmare of the worst-case fear.
A doctor came out, said he couldn’t be helped there – they were treating COVID-19 patients.
He tried to find a bed at the VA; they were turning all away, converting the entire hospital to COVID-19 care.
Not a good time to need emergency surgery. I cried for another hour until the doctor called me.
He found a bed in Colorado Springs. Better take it before it disappears into the war on COVID-19. I couldn’t see him, touch him or say goodbye.
I cried all the way home. I couldn’t keep my mind from going there, losing Kleo to another war after he spent a lifetime fighting ravages of the Vietnam War.
This was supposed to be his golden years; instead, Agent Orange changed the direction of his compass, and COVID-19 changed it again.
He made it down the mountain to Colorado Springs. Thank you, Chaffee County EMS. He’s on a floor away from enemy lines of COVID-19.
Not on the front lines this time but on the front lines in a fight for his life with pancreatitis. They need to operate but can’t yet.
Please hold on, just a day or two longer, then maybe you’ll survive.
I knew he was a fighter, he walked point for his platoon. After losing his dog in battle, he came home to no man’s welcome.
He made it into surgery and the next day was climbing out of the trenches and wanting life again.
Nothing would stop me getting down the mountain to get him.
He looked bad, but he and the people who saved him wanted him out of the front lines, back to the mountain to mend.
I was waiting in the parking lot for him. Listening to the wail of a granddaughter who could not embrace her lost one, her loved one.
The sound of gut-wrenching despair had a stranglehold around my consciousness. My body was bound from embracing her by social distancing.
I waited for Kleo, waited in the darkness of the dying and the crying and reached out in prayer. God save us. God save her. God save Kleo.
I’m a makeshift nurse and now know in my heart and soul just how thin that health care line is.
They need us now when we need them most. Stay home. How simple but important.
Thank you, Heart of the Rockies staff and Dr. Lee, and thank you, Penrose Hospital staff and surgeons, for dragging my Kleo back to me.
For all who are still on the front lines, we are with you and need you to survive this. God bless every one of you.
Claudia I. Morris,
Silver Cliff