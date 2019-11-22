Correcting mistakes, maintaining trust
Two items published in The Mail this week deserve follow-up notes.
On Monday, Salida officials announced the city is considering raising utility rates – water by 3 percent and sewer by 4.5 percent. In addition, the story pointed to reasons why the city is considering the increases at this time.
The story in Tuesday’s newspaper noted the above, adding – erroneously – that this could mean an increase of 7.5 percent for city residents’ water and sewer bills.
Yes, the city is looking at raising utility rates, but the increases do not add up to 7.5 percent.
If the increases are approved as proposed, the utility rate increases would come to somewhere between 3.2 percent and 3.7 percent depending on usage amounts.
A correction on the story ran in Thursday’s Mail.
City officials are making a concerted effort to let residents know about the proposed hike, why it’s necessary and how the new rates would impact bills.
The city purchased an ad that ran Thursday noting the percent of increases and their effect on current charges. The ad, which is also running in today’s newspaper, noted the increases are under consideration and urged residents to give their comments at a Dec. 3 budget hearing.
The city also issued a press release Thursday with more information on the increases. It can be found on page 6.
On Tuesday, The Mail ran a letter critical of a local business, Exer-Flex.
Typically, the newspaper’s long-standing policy is to not run letters that amount to “he said – she said” questions of businesses and institutions.
The newspaper’s policy stems from the fact that in every instance of criticism there are two sides to the issue and only one side is obviously being noted by the letter writer.
As a small community newspaper The Mail simply does not have the time or staff to investigate these issues, to determine their accuracy and fairness. Thus, the policy is to not run letters that pertain to he said-she said matters.
As readers well know, we do publish critical comments relating to local, state and national government officials and actions. The principle here is that comments must relate to actions and policies and not be merely attacks on an individual.
The letter in question should not have been published. Our apologies to Exer-Flex owners Tracy and Pete Guccione.
The Mail strives to publish news that is fair, accurate, objective, timely and complete. We also strive to publish a newspaper that is fair and consistent in its policies.
We publish dozens and dozens of news items and ads – (they’re also news) – every day and literally thousands every week. When mistakes happen, we run corrections under a “For the record” heading, usually on page 2.
We take seriously our role as southern Chaffee County’s leading and most complete news source. Our news, advertising and production crews are dedicated to gathering news and ads and publishing this news correctly and accurately.
And when we make a mistake, as mistakes sometimes happen, we make a correction.
It’s all part of maintaining and continuing the trust readers have in their newspaper.
‘Chinaman’ stands
Thanks to Chaffee County commissioners for taking a forceful stand this week opposed to renaming Chinaman Gulch. The decision respects the valley’s history and the roles different groups played in the valley in years past.
— MJB