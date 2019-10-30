Dear Editor:
Young people setting out to start their lives need three things: education, housing and employment.
Education can lead to better jobs and greater lifetime income and asset building for families. Employment income needs to cover housing costs, either rent or mortgage.
It used to be that many folks looking to move from being renters to owners were prevented from getting a loan due to medical debt. Now the primary hurdle is student debt. Young families who are ready to anchor in and become homeowners and part of the community could buy were it not for that debt burden. Many are forced to move on to more affordable towns, draining young talent.
What if we could lower the cost of education for locals, so that debt burden is less, reducing their risk of not being able to get a loan, increasing the likelihood that they could in fact stay here and call Chaffee County home? Lowering the cost of education for locals helps build a sustainable community. Yes on 5A.
Read McCulloch,
Salida