Washington chaos ... primary election
In 12 weeks, on March 3, Colorado voters will cast ballots in the presidential primary election.
Seven Republicans and 17 Democrats have qualified for the primary to see how many of the state’s 67 delegates each candidate in each party receives.
Besides Colorado, states voting presidential preferences on “Super Tuesday” are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
A number of candidates have made their way to the state, and some even are placing ads. But for most Colorado voters, the primary is off in the distant future.
At present citizens are more interested – to a degree – in the chaos going on in Washington with impeachment hearings and “bombshell” reports on investigations of law enforcement officials involved in surveillance of Trump 2016 campaign officials.
House Democrats this week announced two articles of impeachment, that President Donald Trump abused his powers as chief executive, pressuring Ukraine officials to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter; and obstruction of Congress in defying subpoenas issued by House committees relating to the Ukrainian investigation.
President Trump has said the hearings are a witch hunt, that he has done nothing wrong.
The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the two questions and pass the measures to the full House. With Democrats in control of the chamber and its committees, a vote to impeach the president is expected.
The impeachment articles would then be sent to the Senate in January for trial, with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.
With Republicans in control of the Senate, guilty verdicts are not expected. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he “would be surprised” if senators vote to convict the president. Other GOP senators have called House proceedings a “sham.”
Given the expected outcomes and what amounts to foregone conclusions, the nation watches the proceedings with what appears to be casual interest, without the drama of previous impeachment votes.
How impeachment proceedings play out in next year’s presidential and congressional elections remains to be seen.
Which goes back to Super Tuesday primaries noted above and the Democratic candidate chosen to oppose President Trump, presuming, of course, there are no surprises.
WWII hero’s passing
Charles “Chuck” Jay died Dec. 3, a World War II veteran who served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific.
As a gunner’s mate on a ship near shore for the allied invasion of Iwo Jima, Mr. Jay was a witness to the raising of the American flag on the island, a moment captured for all time by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal.
The photo became an iconic depiction of WWII, with a statue now memorializing the event at the nation’s capital.
Of the invasion, Mr. Jay said he would never forget “the blue ocean turning red with the blood of the wounded and dead,” a reminder of the price paid to win the war, to rid the world of tyranny, to preserve freedom for the world.
In another incident, Mr. Jay was aboard a ship that was sunk in action off the coast of Japan.
After the war, Mr. Jay returned to Salida, finished high school, married, raised a family, worked and owned a business before retiring.
Condolences to the family on the passing of Mr. Jay, World War II veteran, patriot, hero.
— MJB