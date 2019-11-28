Dear Editor:
I want to express my gratitude to High Country Bank for making a donation to Poetry Live at the Paquette, a recurring poetry event that features invited poets from outside the region as well as from our local community.
The event also provides an opportunity for anyone with a poem to step up to the microphone and present it to an appreciative poetry-loving audience.
Entirely funded by donations, Poetry Live at the Paquette has endured for three years because of the generosity of members of our community and businesses like High Country Bank that wholeheartedly support cultural events in Salida’s Creative District.
Every era and every civilization needs its artists, more so now than ever.
Barbara Ford,
Poetry Consorts of Central Colorado,
Poncha Springs