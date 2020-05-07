Dear Editor:
It was an awesome cleanup along the Milk Run Trail on Saturday. The trail looks so much better.
Thank you to all the masked SPOT and community Trail Angels who came out and helped. A huge thanks, also, to Jonathan and the Walmart crew for the shaded booth, the supplies, (water, bags and gloves), their employees who rotated out to help and for the use of their dumpsters for the 40 to 50 bags of trash that was collected.
Thanks to all. Stay tuned for the next trail project.
Donna Rhoads,
Susan Roebuck and
Jessica Downing,
Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails (SPOT)