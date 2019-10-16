Dear Editor:
I want to give thanks for the multitude of Chaffee County departments that came together to help evacuees such as myself in the early morning hours of Oct. 2.
Without the immediate help of Chaffee County Administration, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, American Red Cross, Chaffee County Public Health and Chaffee County Department of Human Services, many of my neighbors (most of them elderly and not completely mobile) could have been overly distressed over this displacement.
With the concise, concerted effort of all community partners along with the deployment of an army of firefighters and logistics teams with the U.S. Department of Fire Prevention and Control, managing this community disaster has been, in my opinion, efficient and thoughtful toward those affected with the best interests of the community at the forefront of operations.
Angela Welborn,
administrative assistant,
Chaffee County Emergency
Medical Services