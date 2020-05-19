Dear Editor:
The May 8 letter by Carolyn Hess reminded me of Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s profound witticism: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinions, but not his own facts.”
Hess begins: “For those who believe that a magical vaccine will end this ‘plannedemic’ (spelling is intentional), be aware.”
Evidently, “plannedemic” is a plot to institute martial law. The government will require us to receive a “digital tattoo” or microchip implant before we’re allowed to leave our homes or go to work. There will be a mandatory rollout of tainted vaccines that will render us infertile, docile or dead.
Well, OK then.
Hess continues: “The Nuremberg code established after World War II as a result of the Nuremberg trials provides that informed consent is essential for anyone participating in medical experiments.”
This is accurate. The Nuremberg trials revealed the depraved medical experiments carried out by Nazis in their concentration camps.
Hess goes on: “But, you say, vaccines are not experimental.” She then cites a lawsuit “Informed Consent Action Network v. the United States Department of Health and Human Services.” Hess continues “(this lawsuit) which was won conclusively by the action network showed that there was not one single document to prove the safety or effectiveness of any vaccine.”
There are just a couple of slight problems with her assertion. First, this lawsuit was not “won conclusively.” In fact, not only was it dismissed, it was dismissed “with prejudice.” The lawsuit referred only to a congressional reporting issue, not safety or efficacy of vaccines per se (courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.491840/gov.uscourts.nysd.491840.18.0_1.pdf).
The issue of informed consent does arise when any new pharmaceutical is developed. A vaccine candidate is considered experimental while it undergoes rigorous clinical trials, generally involving several thousands of human subjects who must sign informed consent agreements. Once FDA-approved, the vaccine is no longer experimental thus no informed consent is required.
In 1750, average U.S. life expectancy was 36. In 2020, it’s 79. There are many reasons for this dramatically increased lifespan. Two major contributors are improved sanitation and development of vaccines.
Before widespread use of vaccines, diphtheria, smallpox and polio were the scourge of our country. Vaccination eradicated these diseases in the U.S.
The incidence of many other diseases including measles, chickenpox and whooping cough have been dramatically reduced. But these diseases have not yet been entirely eradicated due to those who refuse to be vaccinated.
I believe opposition to vaccines resides in a vocal nonpartisan lunatic fringe. Some on the far left regard vaccines as a plot by “big pharma” to enrich themselves. On the far right, some regard mandatory vaccination for children entering public schools as an infringement on their liberty – the right of parents to make their own choice. Neither position is intellectually tenable.
Vaccination is the only way we’ll end the COVID-19 pandemic. When it becomes available, adult vaccination won’t be mandatory and there will be some who refuse. Hopefully, there are enough sensible folks who will be vaccinated to provide herd immunity for humankind.
Frank Waxman,
Salida