Dear Editor:
Of the 658,000 acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management in the Upper Arkansas Valley, 98 percent would be open to mining, oil and gas extraction, new roads and other types of development under the proposed Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan.
The BLM is currently accepting public comments about this proposed plan, and the deadline to comment is Sept. 20.
As part of the planning process, local BLM officials identified more than 190,000 acres as Lands with Wilderness Characteristics, but the “preferred alternative” that came back from Interior Department officials in Washington would manage only 1,300 acres as Lands with Wilderness Characteristics.
Additionally, the BLM’s Royal Gorge Field Office currently manages 79,108 acres as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, but the preferred alternative would scale that back to 46,000 acres.
Public lands that would lose protections include wildlands in and around Browns Canyon, Badger Creek, Echo Canyon, Bear Mountain, Cotopaxi and Coaldale.
Some of these lands adjoin Browns Canyon National Monument, and the loss of protections would adversely affect Browns Canyon, especially Railroad Gulch at the southern boundary of the national monument.
Many of these wildlands border the Arkansas River, and the potential damage to the river corridor dwarfs concerns raised about Christo’s defunct “Over the River” project.
These landscapes are home to important wildlife species, including bighorn sheep, elk, deer, bear and several bird species like bald eagles and peregrine falcons as well as Gold Medal trout waters.
Loss of protected lands would also affect important recreation destinations for hunters, anglers, hikers, backpackers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.
This would, in turn, damage the local recreation economy and the livelihoods of many members of our local communities, including hunting and fishing guides, river outfitters, outdoor clothing and equipment retailers, bicycle shops and even lodging and restaurant owners.
Friends of Browns Canyon encourages everyone who enjoys our natural landscapes to submit comments about the proposed loss of protections for these public lands as described by the “preferred alternative” for the Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan.
When commenting, it is important to be specific by mentioning specific locations, wildlife species, recreational activities and/or socioeconomic concerns that would be affected by this plan.
Comments can be submitted online by following this link: bit.ly/2kJEQuj.
Submitted by Friends of Browns Canyon, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Joe Stone, board member and public outreach coordinator,
Friends of Browns Canyon