Dear Editor:
I am not one that gives much credence to conspiracy theories. Most conspiracy theories require 100 percent cooperation among many people, which is nearly impossible to pull off. But this is different.
From the National Institutes of Health (NIH), “gain-of-function” is research to enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility of potential pandemic pathogens (osp.od.nih.gov/biotechnology/gain-of-function-research/). As stated on the NIH website, on Oct. 16, 2014, the Obama administration ceased funding for “gain-of-function” (GOF) research.
On Dec. 19, 2017, the NIH, under Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services, reversed the previous cessation of funding of “gain-of-function” research, which opened the door to funding GOF research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
It would be a million-to-one coincidence if a bat coronavirus just happened to naturally evolve hyper transmissibility among humans at the very same time and very same place that gain-of-function research was being conducted on that same bat coronavirus. For a deep dive into the science of the 12 nucleotide sequence coding for the 4 amino acid polybasic furin cleavage site PRRA (a common GOF practice) that was inserted precisely at the S1-S2 boundary of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, making it highly transmissible in humans, see: tinyurl.com/ybt2cv8w
It is a near certainty that the current pandemic was caused by an altered virus that escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, probably by infecting a worker who then unknowingly carried it into the community.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admits “enormous evidence” exists that the outbreak began in the lab in Wuhan. We almost certainly would not have this COVID-19 pandemic if the Obama pause on gain-of-function viral research had not been reversed.
Trump always blames others for his mistakes; we’ve seen him do it dozens of times. No doubt, he will try to blame Obama, but keep in mind the simple truth, that it was the Obama administration that stopped GOF research and the Trump administration that resumed GOF research.
Also as Trump tries to deflect blame to others, the undeniable fact is that the COVID-19 pandemic happened three years into Trump’s term, and despite Trump’s denial of responsibility, the buck does indeed stop with him.
Trump is also blaming China, and they do have considerable culpability, but the USA is also partly culpable since we were, at least partly, funding the research. On April 24, Trump cut off funding for the Wuhan facility, a classic example of closing the barn door after the horse, or in this case the virus, has escaped. It didn’t have to be this way.
Michael Kirtley,
Salida