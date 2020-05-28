Dear Editor:
Ark Valley Helping Hands was recently gifted with a lovely surprise. In partnership with High Country Bank, Amicas restaurant provided 40 gift cards to share with our volunteers to thank them for their service and our senior members to support them during this challenging time.
This generous donation is so very appreciated.
We are so fortunate to live in such a caring community.
Sara Ward, Ark Valley Helping Hands program coordinator, and
AVHH board of directors: Dee Dubin,
Marilyn Bouldin, Tom Syzek, Molly Bischoff and Andrea Carlstrom