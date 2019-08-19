Dear Editor:
I agree with Merle B.: It is noteworthy that only one city council candidate has filed a nomination petition by mid-August. One has to wonder though if a reason for the reluctance to run for office in our community is illustrated in the same column in which Merle shares this observation.
That is, his enumeration of what he calls “the issues” spelling out only the most divisive matters and neglecting entirely the accomplishments and plans of a cohesive group of essentially volunteer community members trying to do good things for Salida and who work well with each other in the process.
It is not lost on readers that during the previous council he did not offer readers a list of such issues. Lacking the support of an impartial media willing to raise questions when necessary and give praise when due has had an impact on civic participation.
Lawton Eddy,
Salida