Dear Editor:
Bravo to Margie Sohl, Jeff Schweitzer and their partners in the opening of Uptown Grill, a welcome addition to the dining options in Salida.
Their soft opening on July 6 saw a steady stream of citizens and surprised travelers all enjoying great food.
It’s a sign of good management that some of those early wait and kitchen staff members have become partners in these new enterprises, and the warm attention to customer service is palpable.
The totally revamped space in cool grays feels immaculate and comfortable. Thank you!
Susan Bavaria,
Salida